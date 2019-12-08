Betty M. Fischer, age 88 of Seguin, passed away on December 6, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Graveside services and interment will be held on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park with Rev. Marcus Bigott and Rev. John Van Deusen officiating.
Betty was born on October 22, 1931 in Marion Texas to Edwin William and Rosalia (Laechelin) Foerster. Betty grew up in Marion Texas and was a member of St. John Lutheran Church.
After marrying in 1954 at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church she and Ervin have remained faithful members ever since. She was an active member of the Ladies Aid at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church and will be remembered as having taught Sunday School. Betty was a longtime bookkeeper at Hilbert Implements here in Seguin. She loved gardening and quilting.
She is preceded in death by her parents, sister, Jocelyn Shannon and brothers, Leroy Foerster and Kenneth Foerster.
Survivors include her loving husband of 65 years, Ervin H. Fischer; sons, Rodney Wayne Fischer and wife Pam, and Jeffrey Scott Fischer and wife Teri; daughter, Janice Marie Clark and husband John; grandchildren, Candice Rapini and husband Greg, Adam Fischer and wife Raelene, Kevin Fischer, Nick Fischer and wife Emily, Emily Fischer, Natalie Clark, Sally Clark and Zoey Clark; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Evelyn, Ian, Ben, Henry, Afton, and Betty; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and many friends. A BIG Thank You to Betty’s loving caregivers!!!
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ladies Aid of Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, 206 N. Travis, Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.