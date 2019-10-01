Randall (Randy) Paul Hill was born on June 25, 1966, in Austin, Texas to Robert Burette and Phyllis Leckie Hill. He passed away on September 28, 2019 at the age of 53.
Randy never had an easy life but his gentleness and kindness impacted everyone he met. The verse Romans 5:3-5 reminds us of him; although he struggled, his joy and hope was in the Lord.
Randy could repair any engine and found great joy in helping people by working on their cars or lawnmowers. He also enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, his cats and doing his Bible studies.
Randy is survived by his two brothers: Robbie Hill and wife Marge, Eric Hill, and his sister Kim Burns and husband Clyde.
A memorial visitation will begin on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 5 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 6 p.m. with Rev. Greg Muse officiating. Private interment will take place at a later date in the Oakwood Cemetery in Cisco, Texas.
“I am overwhelmed with joy in the LORD, my God! For He has dressed me with the clothing of salvation and draped me in a robe of righteousness.” Isaiah 61:10a.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Global University Prison Ministries, 1211 S. Glenstone Ave., Springfield, MO 65804 or to his church Bet Shalom Messianic Assembly at betshalomchurch.org/donate.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.