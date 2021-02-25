Raymond Lamar Schubert, of Seguin, Texas, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 24, 2021 at the age of 89. Raymond was born on September 27, 1931 in Brenham, Texas, to Norma Audrey (Chuter) and Herbert William Schubert, the second of eight children.
A strong work ethic, responsibility for others, self-sacrifice, love for his family and devotion to his God marked the entirety of his life. At age 11, Raymond worked at a grocery store to help support his family. He later founded a successful company, Schubert Distributing, where he worked 45 years. He received an Honorable Discharge after 6 years of serving in the National Guard.
He mentored many young people through coaching, teaching Sunday School, and being an employer. Raymond was a faithful member of his church for 72 years, and served as a deacon and teacher for most. Eight years after the tragic death of his first wife, Raymond married Melina Caruthers — proposing on the second date and marrying within 5 weeks of meeting. Next week they would have celebrated 51 years of marriage. They adopted two children, Amy and Jeb. Raymond was a very devoted father and a hero to his many grandchildren who enjoyed spending time with him daily and who he faithfully taught through word and deed the values of working hard, loving your family and following Jesus.
Raymond is preceded in death by his parents and his siblings: Herbert Schubert, Sr. (Bette), Jean Hill, Anita Tankersley (James), Shirley Shea (Dick), Shelia Holt, A.J. Schubert; and his first wife: Hazel Hancock.
Survivors include his loving wife of 51 years, Melina Schubert; daughter, Amy Geer and husband Michael; son, Jeb Schubert and wife Carrie; grandchildren, Charis, Ezra, Daniel, Elijah, Audrey, Wesley, Silas, Rayya, Nathan, Halliah, Emma, Hadassah and Ebenezer Geer and Danielle and Noelle Hansen; brother, Jim Schubert and wife Diane; sister-in-law, Voncille Cassady and husband David; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 26, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at First Baptist Church. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Doug Cassady and the Rev. Dr. Brice Mandaville officiating. Serving as pallbearers will be Raymond’s seven grandsons and his nephew, Greg Goetz. A reception will follow at the Texas Agricultural Education and Heritage Center, (Big Red Barn), 390 Cordova Rd., Seguin, Tx, 78155. Private graveside services and interment will be held at a later date in San Geronimo Cemetery, Seguin.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Gideons International, www.gideons.org, PO Box 736 Seguin, Texas, 78156.
