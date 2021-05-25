Elmer Gene Fritz Zwicke

Elmer was born in Guadalupe County on December 23, 1941 to Walter and Lucina Zwicke. He left this world to join his heavenly family on Friday, May 21, from the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center.
He enjoyed a simple and rewarding life of hunting, bowling, socializing at Luensmann’s and visiting friends. His ‘claim to fame’ was his expertise as a carpenter. He built the home he lived in, the home for his daughter and many of the homes for his friends and relatives.
Elmer is joined in Heaven by his parents, Walter and Lucina Zwicke, brother, Delmore Zwicke, sister Jenalyn Zwicke Schneider and sister-in-law, Barbara Bornemann Foerster as well as many relatives and friends.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years Peggy Bornemann Zwicke, daughter, Teesha Zwicke Autry, granddaughter Toryn Autry, grandson Ryken Autry, brothers-in-law Larry Bornemann and wife Kathy, Danny Bornemann and wife Joan and Harry Lee Schneider, sister-in-law Thelma Wohlfart and also many relatives and friends.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude fo the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center and the Hospice staff for the care and compassion that was given at this difficult time in our lives.
A memorial service will be held at the Party Barn off IH10 (Mary Jane Gerth’s property) on June 13 at 3:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial contribution may be made to St. John’s Lutheran Church in Marion or a charity of your choice.