James Randy Kramer, age 74 of Seguin, passed away on September 8, 2019.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 12, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Interment with military honors will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
Randy was born on September 5, 1945 in St. Petersburg, FL to Frank and Joe Hanna (Graef) Kramer.
He proudly served his country in the United States Air Force during Vietnam. He retired as a maintenance department supervisor after a long career at Dupont. Randy was an avid fisherman and hunter, he enjoyed watching NASCAR and was a member of the Geronimo VFW post #9231, and the Luling American Legion post #177.
Randy is preceded in death by his parents, his mother-in-law, Irene Henze, and his brother-in-law, Michael Downing.
He is survived by his loving wife, Teresa Evans Schneider Kramer; children, Mistee Tucker and Ashlee Swartz, Brett Schneider and wife Caroline, Dawn Vincent and husband Shawn, Donna Davis and husband Alan, and Glenda Wall and husband Rob; grandchildren, Sara E. Tucker and Claire A. Tucker, Taylor Young and husband Jordan, Chase Vincent, Grayson Schneider, Rob Davis and wife Tara, Kristen Davis, Alyssa Bullard, Anthony Wall and wife Jillian and Austin Wall; great-grandchildren, Emersyn, Adalee, Ryder, and Cooper; sisters, Debbie Downing and Donna Hill and husband Larry; several nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
He will be missed greatly by his family and friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be, Michael Downing Jr., Jeremy Hill, Shawn Vincent, Chase Vincent, Jordan Young, and Larry Hill.
Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude PL Memphis, TN 38105.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.