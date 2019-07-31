Doris Alene Lohse passed away on Monday, July 29, 2019 at the age of 91 in San Antonio, Texas. Alene was the eighth of fifteen children born to Clate Samuel Harden Sr. and Hattie Louisa Rhoades Harden. She was born in Leesville, Texas on April 25, 1928.
When she was a young girl, her family moved to Gillett, Texas. She graduated from Karnes City High School in May 1947 and married Clifford Paul Lohse in June 1947. They had been married for 53 years at the time of his death in April 2001.
Alene was a well-known, respected, caring and loved member of her community. She was a devout Christian and an active member of her church- First Baptist Church, Nixon, Texas.
She served as a nursery worker and Sunday School teacher, served and prepared snacks for VBS, and helped in other ministries of the church. For many years she worked in the cafeteria of Nixon Independent School District/Nixon-Smiley Consolidated Independent School District.
She enjoyed spending time with her loved ones and celebrating life’s special moments, such as family reunions and annual DQ Day with Grandma. She also enjoyed quilting, sewing and cooking. Some of her favorite foods were vanilla ice cream, donut holes and onion rings. She loved Mickey Mouse and was excited that they were the same age.
Alene was preceded in death by her parents Clate Samuel Harden Sr. and Hattie Louisa Rhoades Harden; husband of 53 years, Clifford Paul Lohse; grandson David Paul Lohse; son-in-law Robert Travis; brothers Clate Harden Jr., Jesse Harden, Joseph Harden, Billy Harden and Donald Harden; sisters Lillian Harbuck, Beatrice Simsen, Joyce Davidson, Bertha Rogers and Beulah Gunter.
She is survived by her children Ruth (Frank) Flores, Ruby Travis, James Lohse and Glenn Lohse; grandchildren Stephanie (Bryan) Thetford, Robin (Scott) Evans, Lanette (Brann) Calvetti, Becky (Carlos) Peña, Keith (Hannah) Lohse; great-grandchildren Kirk (fiancée Claire Bauerlein) Fallin, Kirstin, Emily, Daniella and Sophie Calvetti, Travis and Kyle Thetford, Abigail and David Peña, Kasen and Kanon Lohse; special friends Anna Villarreal and Halston Draeger; brother Amos (Imogene) Harden; sisters Velma (Charles) Brown, Darlene (Thomas) Royal and Shirley Bohanan; brother-in-law Stanley (Vivian) Lohse; sisters-in-law Nena Harden, Edith Harden, Eunice Harden and Connie Harden; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
A visitation will be held Saturday, August 3, 2019 beginning at 10:30 a.m. at First Baptist Church, Nixon, Texas. A reception will follow the visitation at 12 Noon. Funeral Service will begin at 2:00 p.m. at the church. Interment will follow in the Nixon Cemetery, Nixon,Texas.
Pallbearers will be Brann Calvetti, Bryan Thetford, Scott Evans, Carlos Peña, Kirk Fallin, Travis Thetford, Kyle Thetford and David Peña.
Memorial contributions may be made in Alene’s name to the Nixon Volunteer Fire Department or the First Baptist Church of Nixon Benevolence Fund.
You are welcome to sign the online guestbook at www.finchfuneralchapels.com.