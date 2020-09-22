Lillian M. Ward, age 78 of Seguin, passed away on September 21, 2020. Lillian was born on January 6, 1942 in St. Hedwig, Texas to Virginia (Kusmierz) and Harry Mergele.
She is preceded in death by her husband Bryan Schievelbein, her parents, her grandson, Bryan Ward, granddaughter-in-law, Joann Ward, great-granddaughters, Emily Garcia and Brooke Ward and siblings, Alfred, Elton, Irene, Lorene, Martha, and Rudy.
Survivors include her children, Raymond Ward, Edith Sommer and husband Dwayne, and Jeffrey Ward; grandchildren, Raymond Ward, Sarah Eilers and husband Daniel, Chris Ward, Michael Ward and wife Leslie, Ashley Anderson and husband Chad, Phillip Ward and Haley Ward; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Lucille Blair; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends.
Graveside services and interment will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Post Oak Community Cemetery with the Rev. Toby Burk officiating. All CDC protocols must be followed including social distancing and face coverings.
Memorial contributions may be made to The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, South Central Texas Chapter, 1218 Arion Parkway, Suite 102, San Antonio, TX 78216.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912