Adela G. Hernandez, age 84 of Seguin, passed away on June 17, 2021. Visitation will be on Wednesday, June 23, 2021, from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Funeral Services will begin at 12:00 p.m. at Palmer Mortuary and interment will follow at Santo Tomas Cemetery. Please visit www.palmermortuary.com to sign the guest book.
