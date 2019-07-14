Josephine Rosaria Salmon, age 70 of Seguin, passed away on July 11, 2019.
A memorial service celebrating Josephine’s life will be held on Friday, July 19, 2019 at 10 am at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel, with Reverend Terry Davis officiating. Private interment will take place at a later date.
Josephine was born on April 11, 1949 in Qormi, Malta to Anthony and Liberata (Debatista) Hili.
She is preceded in death by her parents and her father-in-law Glenn Salmon.
Josephine is survived by her loving husband of 49 years, Thomas Salmon; her sons, Bruce Salmon and Clayton Salmon and wife Kelli; grandchildren, Alyssa Salmon, Kenzy Salmon, Tori Salmon, Trinity Salmon, and Capri Salmon; brothers, Robert Hili and Francis Hili; sisters, Mary Micallef and husband Joseph, and Carmen Vella and husband Joey; mother-in-law, Dorothy Salmon; brothers-in-law, John Salmon and wife Joy, and Gary Salmon and wife Anna; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hope Hospice, 611 N. Walnut Ave. New Braunfels, TX 78130, or any cancer charity of choice.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas 78155, 830-549-5912.