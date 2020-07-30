Mrs. Lula Mae Black passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020
Lula was born to Adolf and Hulda Hageman on August 24, 1930.
Lula was preceded in death by both of her parents and her husband, Billy Joe Black.
Lula is survived by her son Glen Pollock and wife Joyce, Grandchildren: Crystal Crites and fiancé Gabe Grijalva, Dee Maher and husband C.R., Charles Willey, Tisha Pyle and husband Jason And Christopher Willey and wife Jill.
Great grandchildren: Ryen Crites, Tayler and Jaelynn Hooks, Alexand , Rea Willey, Reagan, Avery, Hayden, Logan, Easton, Collin And Kennedy Pyle, Brianna and Nathan Willey and Noah Dove, Zander and Izabella Grijalva.
Lula lived a full active life and was loved by many people. The last eight years Lula lived in a nursing home in Friendswood, Texas where she participated in bowling, kick ball, basketball, Bingo and helped with parties. She was one of the few residents who did not get COVID.
Lula will be forever loved and missed and in our prayers.
The funeral will be held at the Houston National Cemetery, 1041 Veterans Memorial Dr., Houston, Tx 77038. Lula will be placed into a niche with her husband, Billy Joe Black.
In lieu of flowers please send donations to help the homeless veterans.