Clarence J. Urban was born to Albert and Anna Urban in Robstown, Texas, on July 22, 1930, and left this earth to be with his Lord and Savior on July 8, 2021, at the age of 90.
Clarence graduated from Corpus Christi High School in 1948 and then attended Del Mar College. He worked for two years with civil service at the Corpus Christi Naval Air Station and then became employed with Southwestern Bell/AT&T. He was drafted in the U.S. Army in 1951 and served in telecommunications until 1953 when he was honorably discharged at which time, he returned to Corpus Christi to continue his lifelong career with Southwestern Bell/AT&T. On April 11, 1953, he married his childhood sweetheart, Elizabeth Ann Wendt. They were married for 58-1/2 years until her death. They had two daughters, Deborah and Lucinda.
Over the years, Clarence and Liz made several moves, uprooting their lives in the search for the perfect environment for their special needs daughter, Debbie. Their searches finally took them to Clifton, Texas, where Debbie spent her last years at Clifton Lutheran Sunset Home. Clarence and Liz were dedicated to providing the best life Debbie could have despite her challenges. After Debbie’s death in 2001, they relocated to Seguin, Texas, to be close to family and to enjoy time with their daughter, Cindi, and their grandchildren.
After moving to Seguin, Clarence and Liz dedicated their lives to a number of humanitarian services and causes. They were devoted members at Faith Lutheran Church. Clarence sang in the choir and actively served on the property board. He loved gardening, wood working, and taking cruises in the company of his beloved wife, Liz. Following her death in 2011, he volunteered with Guadalupe Regional Hospice and Life Care, the Senior Silver Center, and Guadalupe Regional Medical Center.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Anna Urban, his faithful wife, Liz, and his precious daughter, Deborah Kay.
He is survived by his loving daughter, Lucinda (Cindi) Kincaid & Frank, sister Anne Theiss, brothers Eugene and Charles & Joyce, grandchildren Melody Barnes & Josh, Brent & Bita, Chance, Samantha, and Myles Beicker, and great grandchildren Gemma, Gabe, and soon-to-arrive Addie Elizabeth Barnes, sister-in-law Judy Johnson & Jim, along with numerous nieces and nephews.
Service details are pending. Memorials can be made to Faith Lutheran Church, GRMC Hospice, or to the Clarence J. and Elizabeth A. Urban Scholarship Endowment Fund, which is managed by Lutheran Foundation of the Southwest. The endowment fund provides annual distributions for scholarships at Texas Lutheran University. Endowment contribution checks may be made payable to Lutheran Foundation of the Southwest, noting Urban Scholarship Endowment Fund on the memo line, and mailed to the foundation at the address below:
Lutheran Foundation of the Southwest
103 12th St., Suite 201
Pflugerville, TX 78660
Cremation Arrangements are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home located at 713 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155. 830-379-2313