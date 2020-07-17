Benina Magallanes Herrera was born on August 15, 1934 and passed away on July 12, 2020. Services are under the direction of Palmer Cemetery Services.
Seguin Magazine
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Guadalupe County reports 3 new COVID deaths
- Guadalupe County reports one new COVID death
- Stabbing suspect extradited to Seguin from West Virginia
- Guadalupe County OKs Lake Placid water district
- Couple purchases old fire station for whiskey distillery
- 58 more cases of COVID confirmed in Guadalupe County
- Seguin ISD unveils reopening plans
- Argument over pets led to shooting
- Joe “DJ Jammin Joe” Jesse Ramos
- Couple expand food truck to New Berlin restaurant