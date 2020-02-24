Barbara Jubela Dyson, 80, of San Marcos, Texas, entered into eternity Monday, February 3, 2020. She was a retired RN, intelligent, talented, and loving.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Hulda Vordenbaum Jubela, her husband of 40 years with whom she had a beautiful marriage, Carlton Brent Dyson, and her sister, Mary Lee Welsch.
She is survived by her sister-in-law, Jo Ann Dyson Nunez, her nephew, Donny (Cathy) Nunez, her great nephew, Joshua Brent Dupuie, her brother-in-law, Roger Welsch, her nephew, Ryan (Chase Schulte) Welsch, her niece, Marla (Marvin) Hodgson, her great nephew, Zachary Hodgson, her best friend, Barbie (Calvin) Taylor, her dear friend, Linae (Brian), and many other relatives and friends.
Cremation Services are entrusted to the Thomason Funeral Home of San Marcos.