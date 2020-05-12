Sixto Martinez Sifuentes of Seguin, Texas was called home on May 8, 2020 at the age of 78. He was born on May 31, 1941 in Marion, Texas to Casimiro Sifuentes and Concepsion (Martinez) Sifuentes.
He is preceded in death by his father, Casimiro Sifuentes and mother, Concepsion Sifuentes; uncle, Celestino Sifuentes; brothers, Juan Sifuentes and Cruz Sifuentes.
Left to cherish and honor his memory is his loving wife Maria D. Sifuentes; daughters, Diana Aguilar (Cruz), Mary Sifuentes and Terry Banda (Oscar); grandchildren, Oscar Banda Jr. (Marie Cevallos), Jessica Luke (Robert), Daniel Mendez, Erica Perez, Vanessa Aguilar, Bianca Banda; great-grandchildren, Makayla Medrano, Eric Medrano Jr., Amara Mendez and Brielle Nicole Banda; twin brother, Augustine Sifuentes; sisters, Rosa Ramirez and Mary Ann Gutierrez (Saturino). Sixto is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
At this time due to the events happening in our nation and our world due to COVID-19 the Visitation will remain private and for family only.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430.