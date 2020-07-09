Glenn Ross Schneider, age 72 of Seguin, passed away on June 25, 2020. Glenn was born on February 11, 1948 in Guadalupe County to Ora Mae (Kwast) and R. E. (Edward) Schneider.
Glenn lived in Seguin his entire life, where he attended Seguin schools. As an adult he earned his living working in manufacturing, early on in welding, then in maintenance. He worked many years for Knytex, Hexcel, and finally before his retirement in 2010 for Plytech. Glenn inherited his love for fishing and camping from his parents. In his younger years, along with family and friends, he camped and trot-line fished just about every local part of the Guadalupe river as well as many other rivers, creeks, and lakes nearby. In later years he fished and shared many special times with family and friends during trips to Rockport. Glenn’s favorite sport was football, he enjoyed every opportunity to watch the Dallas Cowboys on TV.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife, Jeanine Kay Schlichting Schneider, his parents, his father-in-law, Harvey Schlichting and most recently, his puppy companion Simba.
Survivors include his son, Craig R. Schneider and wife Sherry; daughter, Casey N. Robinson and wife, Shantae; grandchildren, Blake and Kandis Schneider; brother, Orlando Schneider, mother-in-law, Betty Jean Schlichting; brother-in-law, Jeff Schlichting and wife Kim; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and other loving family members and many friends.
Glenn’s family would like to express deep gratitude to Advanced Home Health Care, and all of its staff throughout the past several years.
Family also wants to thank, Janie Hernandez and Sandor Trigueros for helping and developing the close trusting friendship they had with Glenn.
A walk through line visitation will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020 beginning at 9:30 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel followed by funeral service at 10:30 a.m. with the Rev. Jim Price and the Rev. Tom Jones officiating. From the comforts of your home the service may be live streamed at vimeo.com/436799136. Interment will follow in Dugger Cemetery. Due to Covid- 19 restrictions, all protocol including limited seating, all wearing face coverings and social distancing will be followed at all locations. The family understands the Covid-19 uncertainties and the need for everyone to stay safe –they know you have them in your thoughts and prayers.
Serving as pallbearers will be Craig Schneider, Blake Schneider, Stanley Skrzycki, Kenny Schneider, Jeff Schlichting And Jeff Critchfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Cross Church, 814 N. Bauer, Seguin, Texas, 78155 or to Advanced Home Health Services, 1064 E. Ireland St., Seguin, Texas 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155.