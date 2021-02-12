Isabel G. Flores will be remembered by all who were touched by her kindness and generosity. Isabel left in peace surrounded by her family in the comfort of her own home on Wednesday February 10, 2021.
She was born to Marcos and Andrea Garcia on December 29, 1935 in Seguin, Texas. She was 85. Isabel was a loving woman who would do anything for her family.
She is survived by her four daughters Esmeralda Rodriguez, Irma Flores (Lisa Rodriguez), Janie Reyes and Dolores Martinez (Severiano Jr). She also leaves behind her seven grandchildren; John Rodriguez Jr., Louis Rodriguez (Jennifer), James Reyes (Brandi), Jonathan Reyes, Miranda Martinez, Matthew Martinez and Meagan Martinez, eight great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Isabel was preceded in death by her husband Alejos Flores, her parents Marcos and Andrea Garcia, her daughter Susie Flores, her brothers Senon Garcia Sr. and Antonio Garcia Sr. Isabel was a devoted Catholic.
She was a member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Seguin where she loved singing in the choir and was a member of various other Church groups including Cursillistas, Grupo De Oracion and Guadalupana Society. Isabel loved dancing, gardening and always looked forward to her next Casino trip with her family.
A Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 18, 2021 at Goetz Funeral Home from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. with the Holy Rosary to be recited at 5:00 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, February 19, 2021 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church at 10:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery.