Irmgard (Inga) McLain passed away on Saturday, August 17, 2019. She was born in Esslingen, Germany on June 9, 1933 to Wilhelm and Klara Strauss.
She met Bobby McLain when he was stationed with the Army in Germany. In 1958, they married and subsequently moved around quite a bit over the next two decades as he was assigned to different bases. He retired after 20 years and they settled in the La Vernia area at the home that she lived in until she died.
She raised her two sons, Herbert and Mark and loved them both dearly. She worked in retail at TG&Y for many years, met a lot of people and she liked her job. After she retired, she was busy in the church writing letters to her friends.
She is survived by her sons, Herbert, Mark and his wife Aimee; one grandchild, their daughter Cassidy, sisters-in-law, Betty Park, Rose McLean; and many nieces, nephews and good friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bobby; her parents, Wilhelm and Klara; her brother, Siegfried; sisters-in-law, Lilly, Jessie, Lucille, and Ade Mae; and brothers-in-law, JW, JR and Ham.
Thank you to all the doctors and nurses at Guadalupe Valley Hospice, Diana, Nancy and the rest. They were very helpful, and she loved them all.
A visitation will be held on Sunday, August 25, 2019, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., at Finch Funeral Chapel in La Vernia.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019, noon, at First Baptist Church of La Vernia. Burial at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery will follow at 2 p.m. The Reverend Dr. Josh Walters will be officiant of the services.
