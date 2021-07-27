Roberto Rodriguez, loving husband, brother, father, and grandfather, died July 25, 2021, in New Braunfels, Texas. He was 96 years old.
Roberto was born March 17, 1925, in Marion, Texas, to Pasqual D. Rodriguez and Lina Lagunas.
He was married to Bernadina Soto Estrada on March 22, 1943, in Seguin, Texas; who preceded him in death. Together for 50 years, they raised a family of ten children. He is survived by his daughters Alicia R. Martinez, Mary I. Coronado, Elvia E. Tristan, Juanita Rodriguez Loudon, Sylvia Hernandez; and his sons Roberto Rodriguez, Jr., George Rodriguez, Ponciano S. Rodriguez and Pasqual F. Rodriguez. He is also survived by a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, Tranquillino Rodriguez; and his sister, Lucia Rodriguez.
Roberto is preceded in death by his mother Lina Lagunas; his father Pasqual D. Rodriguez; his brothers Benancio L. Rodriguez, Leonard Pena; his sisters Maria Lagunas Rodriguez, Narcisa Campos, Victoria Rodriguez Guzman, Erlina Rodriguez, and Jessita Rodriguez. His son Ponciano Rodriguez preceded him in death in 1944 at five months old.
Public Visitation will begin 5:00 PM Thursday, July 29, 2021 at Zoeller Funeral Home with a Rosary to be recited at 7:00 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00 AM Friday, July 30, 2021 at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church with burial to follow in Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Cemetery
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.ZoellerFuneralHm.com for the Rodriguez family.