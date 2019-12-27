Funeral service for Catarina Garcia, 71, of Lamesa will be held Monday, December 30, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses of Lamesa with Joel Sanchez officiating.
Interment will follow at Dawson County Cemetery. Receiving of friends will be held Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Branon Funeral Home Chapel.
Catarina passed away peacefully in her home Friday, December 27, 2019 in Lamesa, Texas. She was born August 7, 1948 in Seguin, Texas to Jose and Catarina Solis. She loved sewing, cooking, playing with her grandchildren, and spending time with her family. She will be missed by all who loved her.
Catarina is survived by her sisters, Elida Rivera, Rachel Gonzalez and husband, Javier of Lamesa, Elisa Hodge of Burkburnett, TX, Eva Martinez, of Brownfield, TX, Esther Ramirez of Reno, Nevada and Rosalva Gatica of San Antonio, TX ; one brother, Rey Solis of Lamesa; her children, Michelle Esquivel and husband, Rudy of Knox City, TX, Yvette Perez and husband, Phillip of Lamesa, Michael Solis of Lamesa and Cathy Tagle and husband, Felix Jr. of Midland, TX; 18 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents,Jose and Catarina Solis; sisters, Guadalupe Rodriguez and Elia Ogeda; and brother, Jose Solis.
To send condolences online, please visit www.branonfuneralhome.com.