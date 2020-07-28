Rodney J. Ayers, a resident of Seguin, passed away at his home on Saturday afternoon, July 18, 2020 at the age of 67. Rodney was born on April 3, 1953 in San Antonio to the late Andrew McKinley Ayers and Helen Marlene Parkhurst Ayers.
During Rodney’s professional career, he was self-employed in the construction industry, specializing in stucco work. Early on, Rodney was a bull rider; and later in life, away from the hustle and bustle of work, he enjoyed bass fishing and whitetail deer hunting.
Having spent the last four years living on Lake Placid in Seguin, Rodney loved sitting outside everyday watching the people and boats pass by. In addition, he also loved watering his plants. Being at the coast and enjoying the beach life was also a passion of his.
Survivors include his daughter, Crystal D. Ayers; son, Brandon M. Ayers and wife, Brittney M. Ayers; grandchildren, Hailey A. Gil, Cainan S. Ayers and Kinley B. Ayers; sisters, Cheryl L. Ayers and husband, Mickey J. Parker, Candice K. Ayers Bush and husband, David L. Bush, Edith E. Irving, Nita K. Alvarez and Shirley L. Ayers.
Memorial services are scheduled for 10:00 AM on Friday, July 31, 2020 at the Lux Funeral Home Chapel. To leave a message for the family, please visit www.luxfhcares.com/obituaries .