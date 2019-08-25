Samuel R. Urdialez Sr.,79, of Seguin, died Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Guadalupe Regional Medical Center in Seguin. He was born December 20, 1939 in Kingsbury to Sofia (Reyes) and Manuel Urdialez. Samuel retired from Acme Brick after 45 years of service. He was the former owner of La Cabana restaurant in Seguin and a 60-year member of Bethel Cladic Church in Seguin. Samuel will be remembered as a very generous and caring husband, father and grandfather.
Samuel is survived by his wife of 58 years, Elvira Urdialez; son, Samuel Urdiales Jr.; grandson, Branden Urdiales (Regina); great-granddaughter, Rory Urdiales; special great niece, Analyza Santoyo; brothers, David Urdiales (Frances) and Elias Urdiales (Rachel). He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Lorene Delgado and Marie Rivera.
A gathering of Samuel’s family and friends was from from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday August 23, 2019 at Goetz Memorial Chapel 713 N. Austin St. in Seguin.
His funeral service was held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday August 24, 2019 at Bethel Church-Cladic 1320 6th Street Seguin, Tx. 78155 with interment that followed at San Geronimo Cemetery in Seguin. Serving as pallbearers were Branden and Sammy Urdiales, Sammy Vasquez, Luz Leos Jr., George Flores and Greg Machado. Honorary pallbearers were Efrain Morales, Margarito Rodriguez, Julio Almaguer and Jesus Calaya.