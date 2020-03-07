Delicia Martinez Castanon (Rosales) from Seguin Texas was born in Guadalupe County to Alejandro and Antonia Villarreal Martinez. She is preceded in death by her parents, infant daughter, Yolanda Castanon, husband, Raymond Castanon, siblings Guadalupe Lujan, Andrea Perez, Eloisa Sanchez, Nicholas Martinez, Olivia Phillips, and Dora Paniagua.
Delicia married Raymond Guerrero Castanon on April 15,1953 and were married for 37 years until Raymond’s death. Left to honor and cherish her memory are daughters and sons-in-law, Sylvia (Rene) Ramos, Anna (Wendell) Payton, and Sarah (Raymond) Cardenas. Grandchildren, Traylyn R. (Wayne) Bush, Nora A. (Glen) Ramos- Bernheimer, Jackie D. (Matt) Morgan, Felicia Cardenas, Kelli E. Payton, and Travis B. (Abby) Payton. Great Grandchildren, Rebecca Ramos-Bush, Zachary Bush, Payton C. Morgan, Gabrielle Bush, and Shane C. Payton. Also surviving Delicia are siblings Alejandro Martinez Jr. and Velia (Eliberto) Perez. In-laws, Carrie (Alfred) Molina, Roy Castanon, and Robert (Irma) Castanon. She lifted up in prayer her long list of cousins, nieces, and nephews who she loved and cared for.
Delicia will be remembered not only as a hard, dedicated worker but also as a faithful, compassionate, and giving beautiful lady. She was employed at different times at PAMROD, Kmart, and Seguin ISD. Although she married at a young age, she fulfilled her dream of earning a High School Equivalency Diploma (GED) while working in and outside the home. Her strong faith in God is a testament to her children. When able she was an active member of the OLOG Guadalupanas, Cursillistas, and an ACTS retreatant. Delicia loved to have fun, too. Dancing was a favorite hobby with traveling a close second. Let’s not forget Bingo or family gatherings where her contagious laugh could be heard above others. As a people person she had many friends and enjoyed making new ones. She will be dearly missed.
Our sincerest appreciation to the Guadalupe Regional Medical Center ICU doctors and nurses who through God extended our time with our beloved mother.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 8, 2020 from 4pm to 8pm at Goetz Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Monday, March 9, 2020 beginning with recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10:00am and Funeral Mass at 10:30am at St. James Catholic Church followed by interment at Our Lady of Guadalupe Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association(diabetes.org), and to the American Lung Association (www.lung.org).