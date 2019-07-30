JoAnn (Joey) Anderson, age 75, of Nixon, passed away Saturday, July 27, 2019 at her home surrounded by her family and dear friends. Joey was born on November 21, 1943 in Houston to Grant E. and Gladys Judge.
Her parents, husband Sandy, two brothers and one sister precede her in death. Joey is survived by children, Travis Anderson (Amy), Tracy Anderson (David), Chris Anderson (Gina), Rebecca Boyd (Ryan) and David Anderson (Carrie); grandchildren, Victoria Martinez, Allegra Smith, Grant Anderson, Jackson Guerra, Annabella Smith, Nathan Anderson, Tate Smith, Noah Anderson, Ethan Anderson and Vivienne Anderson.
The family would like to give a special thanks to her close friends, Linda Weeks, Tammy Hill, Doris Hartsell, Christy Bachmeyer and Lisa Griffin, for all the friendship throughout the years, especially the help they provided during her illness. Joey and her family want to recognize Texas Oncology of New Braunfels for their superior medical care throughout her battle with breast cancer.
Joey was a 1965 graduate of Tulane University, a Lake McQueeney Ski Bee in its early years and a longtime teacher in Seguin. Her favorite memories were her many road trips with her life long love, Sandy, spending time at her farmhouse with the YaYa’s, spending quality time with her grandkids and volunteering at her church!
Funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 10:00 am at First United Methodist Church of Nixon. Pastor Rhonda Troll will officiate at the service. A private interment will follow at a later time.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made in JoAnn’s name to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org or the Humane Society at www.humanesociety.org.
