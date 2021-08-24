Jimmy Matamoros, a resident of Seguin, passed away Monday evening, August 9, 2021, at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels at the age of 73.
Jimmy was born on July 23, 1948 in New Braunfels to the late Pedro Matamoros and Jovita Fuentes Matamoros. He was employed as a plumber for most of his professional career.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, Pedro and Jovita Matamoros; sisters, Ufracia Dominguez and Juanita Silva, and by a brother, Ramon Herrera.
Survivors include his son, Rene Sauceda and wife, Leticia; grandchildren, Rene Sauceda, Jr. and Justin Sauceda; life companion, Estella Campos; sisters, Eufemia Alvarez, Janie Hernandez, Yrene Matamoros and Frances Matamoros, and by a brother, Pedro Matamoros, Jr.
The Memorial Mass is scheduled for 2:00 PM on Friday, August 27, 2021 at St. James Catholic Church, 510 S. Camp St., Seguin, TX 78155.
