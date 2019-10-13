Eddie N. Brown of Seguin, Texas, passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019.
A memorial service celebrating Eddie’s life will be held on Sunday, October 20th, 2019 at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Seguin with Pastor Brice Mandaville officiating.
Eddie was born in Atwood, Oklahoma, July 22, 1939, son of the late Mary and Stanley Brown. He married the love of his life, Yvonne Brown, on October 15th, 1960. Eddie was a salesman in the oil and gas industry for over forty years. He was an avid basketball fan, and had also worked for the San Antonio Spurs for a time.
Eddie was a deacon of First Baptist Church of Seguin, and taught Sunday School classes there. He was an active member of the Gideons organization as well.
In addition to his parents, Eddie was preceded in death by his two sisters, Billie Stevenson and Jackie Lee Davis; his brother James Brown, and one niece and two nephews.
Survivors include his wife of 59 years, Yvonne Brown of Seguin; two sons and daughters-in-law, Mark and Nancy Brown, Clark and Janice Brown, and a daughter, Stephanie Brown; grandchildren, Michael Brown, Andrea Brown Engleman, Sara Brown, Aaron Brown; a great-grandson, Declan Engleman; a brother-in-law, Michael Titsworth and eight nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church 1314 E. Cedar St. Seguin, TX 78155, or to the Gideons International at https://www.gideons.org/donate or P.O. Box 736 Seguin, TX 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.