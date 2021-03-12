Trinidad “Trini” Espinoza, 85, of McQueeney, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, March 3, 2021 after a 41 year long courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease. He is survived by his faithful and loving wife of 48 years, Matilde “Mattie” Espinoza, his two daughters and two son-in-laws, Linda and Edwin Guzman of New Braunfels and Cynthia and Carlos Moreno of Seguin; including 5 grandchildren, Austin and Chloe Guzman, and Tristan, Ocean and Ian Moreno and 4 surviving sisters Mary Ybarbo, Dora Gallardo, Minerva Rodriguez and Lisa Levy and numerous nieces and nephews.
Trinidad was born on June 16, 1935 in Elmendorf Texas to Maria (Delgado) and Abelardo Espinoza. Trinidad was a proud employee of the City of San Antonio for 17 years. He retired with his young family to Seguin in 1985. Trinidad was a devoted family man of little words and a great sense of humor. His faith in Christ, and his redemptive work on the cross, brought many years of comfort as he battled this debilitating disease.
Years of prayers with his loving wife by his side have been the greatest testimony of love and devotion for his family and loved ones. His smile and contagious laughter will be dearly missed by his “girls”, sons-in-law and grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel with Rev. Ignacio Macias officiating. Private interment will take place at a later date in San Geronimo Cemetery. All CDC protocols must be followed including limited seating, social distancing and face coverings requested.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com.