January 21, 1963 — July 19, 2019
David Nelson Smith was born to Catherine and Frederick Smith in Pennsauken, New Jersey on January 21, 1963. He was much loved as the baby brother of Freddie, Dolores and Gloria, and completed their tightly knit family.
David was known as Mr. Gadget, fascinated by and deeply knowledgable about all types of technology such as jets, drones, mechanical toys and sound systems. He delighted in a wide range of music, with a special love of the Parliament Funkadelic band. He enjoyed fishing and the natural world of rocks and geodes, and was passionate about animals. He frequently brought home chickens, snakes, alligators, and a lifetime string of stray dogs who inevitably became family pets.
He developed a reputation as the neighborhood salesman - pulling his wagon from home to home and selling a variety of offerings, including cast-off junk from his father’s garage. His brother Freddie recalls being the subject of one of David’s many pranks, enacted at the peak of The Exorcist popularity. During a trip home from college, Freddie found himself running at top speed out of his room, away from the inexplicably shaking bed, flashing lamp, and scary sounds. Inexplicable, until he heard his baby brother’s laughter down the hall.
David graduated from Holmes High School in San Antonio, and later attended UT Houston. His masterful salesman skills and extroverted personality translated into a successful career selling cars, eventually becoming the manager of his Mitsubishi dealership.
In 1988 David married Linda Gandy. Though they later separated, the two remained close friends for life. In 2010 David married Dawn Kerr, who preceded him in death in 2013. In recent years, Michelle Bedford became his dear friend and confidante.
David was especially proud of his son, David Herrera Smith. Having inherited his father’s love of sound engineering, “Little David” has become a successful and creative music producer.
Despite his battles with cancer and declining health, David volunteered his time and interests with several organizations, including the Kitty Hawk Veterinarian Clinic, the Seguin Animal Hospital, Guadalupe Regional Medical Center, and as a drummer for services at Wesley Harper United Methodist Church.
Family was the most important aspect of David’s life. He was appreciated for being the protector and “watchdog” of the family, always calling to make sure his loved ones were safe and well. He shared a particularly close relationship with his mother Catherine, who will miss his constant affection and dependable morning and evening calls to check on her. David is survived and mourned by his large loving family, and many friends collected throughout his life.
A memorial service celebrating David’s life and the many gifts he gave others during his too-short life will be held at Wesley Harper United Methodist Church in Seguin on Thursday, July 25th at 6 pm.