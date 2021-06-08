December 9, 1919 - June 5, 2021
On June 5th Elizabeth Seligmann Robinson, age 101, passed away with family and loving friends surrounding her. She was born on December 9, 1919, in Seguin, Texas to Fred Seligmann and Blanch Armer Seligmann. She danced, she modeled, she retailed, she ranched, and she roamed.
She is survived by her great-nephews Larry Seligmann and his wife Tatiana Seligmann, Scott Seligmann and family, and nephews Tom and Robert Seligmann and their families. She is also survived by her loving and devoted friends Ann Budd, Marsha Johnson, Sharon Smith, Carol Carpenter, Sharon Steinberg. Aloha and Shalom.
A graveside service will be held at 1:15 PM on Tuesday, July 6, 2021 at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery, 1520 Harry Wurzbach, San Antonio, TX 78209. Services will start promptly and only last for 30 minutes.
