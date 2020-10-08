John M. Nash, III passed away August 8, 2020 at the age of 70 in Seguin, Texas.
A public celebration of his life is planned for Sunday, October 18, 2020 from 2 to 5 p.m. with services including military honors at 3 p.m. at the Texas Agricultural Education and Heritage Center, “Big Red Barn”, 390 Cordova Rd., Seguin, Texas, 78155. Casual Patriotic Attire would be appropriate and face coverings are required per CDC protocols.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to First United Methodist Church, 710 N. Austin, Seguin, Texas or the Geronimo Lions Club Scholarship Fund, 135 Oak Springs Drive, Seguin, Texas, 78155. You are encouraged to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com