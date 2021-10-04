Maria Alcoser Jimenez, of Seguin, Texas, passed away on October 1, 2021, at the age of 79. She was born in Seguin, Texas, on April 28, 1942, to Joaquin and Manuela Alcoser.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Eliazar (Eli) Jimenez; and sister, Ester Andrade.
Maria is survived by her children, Joel Jimenez, Johnny Jimenez & Dee-Ann, and James Jimenez & Rosario; sisters, Gloria Barrientez, Rosa Gonzalez, Ysabel Luna and Margie Jimenez; brothers, Joaquin Alcoser Jr., Ricardo Alcoser and Reynaldo Alcoser.
A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 6, 2021, from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Palmer Mortuary Chapel with the Holy Rosary recited at 7:00 p.m. Services will conclude at Palmer Mortuary & Cremations. Inurnment will be at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430.