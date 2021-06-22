On June 19, 2021, Margarito “Mike” Diaz loving husband and father of seven went to be with the Lord at age 89.
Preceded in death by parents Juan and Rita Diaz; son Margarito Diaz Jr.; brother, Francisco Sr.; sisters, Francisca Riojas Correa, Dominga Garza and Consuelo Vargas and great grandson; Avin Luke Ramos.
Survivors include, wife of 69 years Olga De La Garza Diaz; daughters, Esperanza Zamora (Pete), Estella Sanchez (Leandro), Esther Gonzales (Joe), Elizabeth Hernandez (Ralph); sons, Juan Diaz and Rogelio “Rocky” Diaz (Martha); daughter-in-law, Raquel Diaz, 23 grandchildren and 41 great grandchildren.
Margarito was born on February 3, 1932, in San Antonio, Texas to Juan and Rita Diaz. He received a 3rd grade education, he left school to help his parents around the farm with carpentry work and later became a truck driver. On March 1, 1952, at the age of 20, he married the love of his life, Olga De La Garza. They raised three sons, Margarito Jr. “Sonny”, Juan, Rogelio “Rocky” and four daughters, Esperanza “Hope”, Estella, Esther and Elizabeth “Lisa”.
Margarito retired from Acme Brick Company after 42 years of truck driving and took to his passion for gardening and yard work. He devoted his life to the Lord for over 41 years. He was a member of Living Waters Worship Center, Seguin, Tx., where he served as an usher for many years. His love and dedication to gardening and yard work was admired by many who passed by his house. He was a very proud man and often said, “If you are going to take the time to do something and no matter what it is, do it to the best of your ability because no matter what you do, in the end it will always have your name on it.”
Margarito was known by many as a God fearing, God loving, Cheerful, kind and loving man and was a friend to many.
Margarito will be dearly missed especially by his family, but with peace in their hearts they are rejoicing knowing that he has reached his goal in this life and is now up in heaven with our Lord and savior Jesus Christ.
Pallbearers will be Leandro “Lee” Sanchez Jr., Margarito Diaz III, Joseph Gonzales, Thomas Diaz, Rafael Hernandez Jr. and Justin Diaz. Honorary pallbearers will be Pete Zamora, Ernest Sanchez, Gabriel Sanchez, Jacob Gonzales and Jason Diaz.
Visitation will begin on Wednesday, June 23, 2021 at 5 p.m. followed by a Prayer service at 6 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary Chapel. Funeral service will be Thursday, June 24, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Living Waters Worship Center. Interment will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to one's choice.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.