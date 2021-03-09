Helen Elizabeth Scott Myers entered into eternal rest on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, in Seguin, Texas, at the age of 96. Funeral services will be private due to concerns regarding COVID. Services under direction of Finch Funeral Chapel.
