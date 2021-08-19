Marshall (Mark) Blair, age 69, passed away on August 16, 2021. He was born on August 17, 1951, in Clarkston, Washington to Anna Bess (Everhart) and Robert S. Blair. Mark was a graduate of Clarkston High School Class of 1969. He continued his education at The San Francisco College of Mortuary Science and graduated in 1972. He started his career as a mortician and funeral director at private facilities and then went on to start a career with The Department of Defense in 1979. This career brought him to the Philippines where he met Delia and they began their life together. Throughout his tenure with The Department of Defense he traveled extensively and was stationed in numerous places to include England, Germany, Alaska, California and (FINALLY!!!) Texas. Mark served as the Director of Air Force Mortuary Affairs for many years where he led countless operations for recovering, identifying and processing remains of mass casualty tragedies- most notably, The Beirut Bombings, the crash of Ron Brown and the 9/11 attack to the Pentagon, among others. Mark retired in 2009 and enjoyed having the time to get back to his pastimes of golfing and fishing. In 2015, Mark and Delia divorced, and he moved to Diamondhead, Mississippi where he enjoyed living a slower paced life on the golf course.
In 2019 Mark received a liver transplant that created medical history- he was the recipient in a process that was the first living liver paired exchange in the United States. Because of this procedure he was able to move back to Texas and live closer to his children and grandchildren during his final years.
Mark is preceded in death by his parents, and brother Randy Blair.
Survivors include his daughter Anna, son-in-law Daniel Moreno, granddaughter Ava, son Bobby Blair, daughter-in-law Kellye, granddaughter Gracelyn, grandson Brett, mother of his children Delia, many nieces and nephews and loving friends.
A memorial celebration will be held on Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 2 to 5 p.m. with friends and family offering thoughts and remarks at 3 p.m. Private interment will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions can be made to The University Health System Foundation Transplant Center Fund,
Donate to a Fund | University Health | San Antonio | University Health. You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.