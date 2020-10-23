Opaldean Young Freeman Zelinski, age 93 of Seguin, passed away on October 21, 2020. Opaldean was born on December 6, 1926 in Stockdale, Texas to Mary Ella (Southern) and James Franklin Young.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, James P. Freeman, Adam Zelinski and John Weigand, her son, James “Jim” Freeman and wife Christie, her parents, her brothers, Edward, Travis, Fred, and Johnny Young, and her sister, Louise Jones.
Survivors include her daughters, Patsy Nolte and husband Ken, Sandy Rice and husband Paul and Debbie Brown and husband Steve; step-son, A.J. Zelinski and wife Allison; sisters-in-law, Jimmie Faye Young and Joyce Young; fourteen grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members and friends.
Graveside services and interment will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. at San Geronimo Cemetery with Mr. Ken Walters officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to Walnut Street Church of Christ of which Opaldean was a longtime member, 1351 E. Walnut St., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155.