Gregory Eugene Carr, age 52 of Seguin formerly Alvin, TX, passed away on November 28, 2019. A memorial service celebrating Greg’s life will be held on Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 12 P.M. at the Guadalupe County Fairgrounds arena. Greg was born in Sugarland, TX on March 20, 1967.
We lost a great one. Greg’s charm and demeanor are something to be remembered. Horses and children loved and clung to him for safety and comfort. Cowboy was his way and he never let anyone tell him how to live. He never met a stranger and would welcome anyone into his heart. He never backed down from a challenge and would set it straight with anyone that got out of line or crossed him. “No fear” was his motto and “Ain’t Scared” was his creed. In fact, the only thing he feared was losing the ones he loved. If you knew him, you knew where you stood with him. His help was free and offered with no hesitation. Anytime he showed up, the day got better and there was always an adventure to be had. He could never sit still and constantly kept his mind busy. He had a little “outlaw” in his blood, but not in a bad way. Greg Carr lived and loved life to the fullest and will be greatly missed.
Greg is preceded in death by his daughter, Karlee Alvia Carr, son, Caleb Wayne Carr, grandchildren, Rhyder Blaike Stehling and Jason Eric Meade, father, Robert F. Lemm, Jr., grandfather Cleo Robertson Rogers, and grandmother, Frances Irene Peterson Rogers. Survivors include his wife Sabrina Michelle Carr; son, Clayton James Carr; daughter, Jasmine Ariana Meade; mother, Alvia Jean Fosnight; brothers, Robert Francis Lemm III and wife Sandra, and Joseph L. Tomlinson; sister, Coylee Renee Harness and husband Stephen; grandsons, Evan Michael Carr and Hayden Cole Carr; step-daughters, Caitlin Elise McLaughlin, Megan Leigh McLaughlin, and Molly Joanne McLaughlin; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Sandra and Victor Rhodes, Sr.; brothers-in-law, Victor Rhodes, Jr. and wife Lynnette, and Wade Rhodes and wife Lenora; sister-in-law, Crystal Rhodes; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to Western Sports Foundation, 101 Riverwalk, Pueblo, CO 81003, www.westernsportsfoundation.org or to the Justin Cowboy Crisis Fund, 101 Pro Rodeo Drive, Colorado Springs, CO 80919 www.justincowboycrisisfund.org.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.