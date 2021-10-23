Angela Claire Dickerson passed away peacefully at her home in Seguin, Texas, on October 18, 2021, after a long battle with cancer. Angela was born November 28, 1965, in Shreveport, Louisiana, to Billy Ray Dickerson and Virginia Keys Dickerson.
She is predeceased by her father and by her brother, Douglas A. Dickerson.
She is survived by her daughter, Georgia Claire Dickerson (New York City); stepdaughter, Hannah Nickel (Seguin); mother, Virginia Keys Hughes, and stepfather, Gordon Hughes (New Braunfels); brother, Jeffrey S. Dickerson, and sister-in-law, Julie Dickerson (Austin); and nephew, Ben Dickerson (Austin). She is also survived by her uncles George F. Keys III (Honolulu); Robert Dickerson (College Station); Robert L. Keys (Marilyn) (Broken Arrow, OK); and Roy Dickerson (Mary Ann) (Buda); and cousins Jennifer Keys (Seattle); Susan Keys (Tulsa); Amy Keys Royael (San Antonio); Catherine Dickerson Horne (Austin); Julie Dickerson Hamilton (Richmond)); Roy Dickerson Jr. (Phoenix); Jean Dickerson (Austin); Amy Dickerson (Austin); and Mike Dickerson (Buda).
Angela was a graduate of Stratford High School in Houston; The University of Texas at Austin (B.A., History); The University of Houston Law Center (J.D.); and The Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at The University of Texas at Austin (M.P.Aff.). After practicing law in Austin and Longview, she moved to Seguin, where she established her own law firm, serving many residents of Seguin and the surrounding area. She also served for many years as Seguin’s City Attorney and as General Counsel to the Seguin Economic Development Corporation.
Angela was a member of the boards of directors of many Seguin organizations, including the Guadalupe Valley Children’s Advocacy Center, the Seguin Conservation Society, the Seguin Noon Rotary, and the Guadalupe County Humane Society. She also served as president of the Seguin-Guadalupe County Heritage Museum and as a Planning and Zoning Commissioner for the City of Seguin. She was a member of the Zonta Club of Seguin and the Seguin Hispanic and Area Chambers of Commerce, and she served as pro bono counsel to Guadalupe Valley Habitat for Humanity. Angela was a proud Democrat, and she adopted many homeless dogs and cats, cherishing them all.
As a member of the Seguin Rotary Club, Angela participated in its Student Foreign Exchange program by hosting, over the years, four girls from other countries. Each of them attended Seguin High School and lived with Angela and Georgia for at least part of their time here. Giulia (Italy), Bibiana (Austria), Valentine (Belgium), and Carolina (Belgium) all loved Angela and called her Mom. She loved them too, and they enriched her life even more than she did theirs. The girls have all returned to visit Angela and Georgia from time to time, a testament to the loving, caring environment Angela fostered.
A memorial service for Angela will be held locally at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests making a donation to Habitat for Humanity, P.O. Box 87, Seguin, TX 78156, or the Guadalupe County Humane Society, P.O. Box 1593, Seguin, Texas, 78155-1593.
