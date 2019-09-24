John Andrew “Andy” Reyna, age 40 of Seguin, Joined our Lord and Savior on September 21, 2019.
Visitation will begin on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 5-7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary followed by the recitation of the holy rosary at 7 p.m. A procession will depart Tres Hewell Mortuary Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. for the mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church with Father Dennis Darilek officiating. Interment will follow in San Geronimo Cemetery.
Andy was born on December 6, 1978 in Taft, Texas to Raul and Gloria (Trujillo) Reyna. He was a graduate of Seguin High School Class of 1997.
Andy was a huge sports fan, his favorite teams consisted of the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Astros, and the San Antonio Spurs. He loved to Barbeque and spend time with his family. He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Jesus and Petra Reyna and Tomas and Maria Trujillo.
Survivors include his parents, Raul and Gloria Reyna; brother, James Reyna and wife Anna; niece Natalie; sister, Elizabeth Reyna; nephews, Ethan and Devin; numerous other aunts, uncles, cousins, other loving family members and many friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Memorial contributions may be made to Our Lady of Guadalupe, 409 W Krezdorn Street Seguin, TX 78155.
