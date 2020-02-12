Andy Hugh “Sonny” Batey, age 87 of Dewville, passed away on February 11, 2020.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 16, 2020 from 2-4 P.M. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 10:30 A.M. at Dewville United Methodist Church with Rev. Roy Collins officiating. Interment will follow in the Dewville Cemetery. A reception will follow at the Dewville United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall.
Sonny was born on July 31, 1932 in Nixon, Texas to Andy Walter “Bud” and Lella Lee (Burns) Batey. Sonny is preceded in death by his parents, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, William Eugene and Myrtle Irene Barth.
Survivors include his loving wife of 67 years, Grace Arlene Barth Batey; sons, Andy Hugh Batey, Jr. and wife Carla, Eugene Lee “Uski” Batey and wife Kristy, Richard Miller Batey and wife Kori, and Trant Walter Batey and wife Alena; grandchildren, Taylor Collins, Keegan Collins, Caitlyn Hafer and husband Aaron, Christopher Roach, Grace Batey, Jarrett Batey, Drew Batey, Kaylie Batey, Luke Batey, Ariana Freeman, and Mila Batey; brother-in-law, William “Bobby” Barth and wife Josephine; several nieces and nephews, numerous cousins, other loving family members and many many friends.
Serving as pallbearers will be, Jarrett Batey, Drew Batey, Luke Batey, Taylor Collins, Aaron Hafer, Christopher Roach and Wesley Downey.
Memorial contributions may be made to, Dewville United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 404, Nixon, TX 78140, or Guadalupe Regional Medical Center Hospice, 1215 E Court St. Seguin, TX 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.