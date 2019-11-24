Arno Rennspies, age 88, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2019, in his home surrounded by loving family. He was born on January 10, 1931 in Zuehl, Texas and attended school in Marion, Texas.
Growing up, Arno spent time working on his grandfather’s farm where he developed great skills for cattle ranching and a love for the outdoors. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, including deployment in Korea. Upon returning to Seguin, Arno was hired by the local Chevrolet dealership, where he worked over 55 years and retired in 2014.
Throughout his life, Arno always put family first and enjoyed hunting, fishing, and working on his land. His faith remained steadfast as he served his Lord and Savior as a member of Hillcrest Assembly of God. Arno will be remembered for his dedication and hard work ethic in all aspects of his life. His servant nature always put other’s needs before his own.
Arno Rennspies was preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Olga Rennspies, and two brothers Elton Rennspies and Hilmar Rennspies.
Arno is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Doris Smithey Rennspies; daughters, Tammi and husband Steve Wilhelm, Traci and husband John Marcrum; grandchildren: Amanda Marcrum, Ryan and wife Nicole Marcrum and their daughter, Emilia Marcrum; sister, Viola Schwanz; numerous nieces, nephews, other loving family members, and many friends.
Visitation will be held on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Hillcrest Church with Rev. Michael Moak and Rev. Gary Irwin officiating. A reception will follow in the fellowship hall. Interment with military honors will be held at 2 p.m. at the Stockdale Cemetery in Stockdale, Texas.
Serving as pallbearers will be Darryl Smithey, Matt Smithey, John Haskins, Isaiah Vasquez-Flores, Ryan Marcrum, and Tyler Smithey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hillcrest Church Building Fund, P. O. Box 267, Seguin, Texas, 78156.
