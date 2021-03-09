Jewel Herzog Limmer passed away March 8, 2021 in Seguin, Texas at the age of 91. Jewel was born to Louis and Jewel (Whisenant) Herzog on May 4, 1929 in Driftwood, Texas.
Grace, as she was know to her friends, was a lifetime member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and VFW Ladies Auxiliary and loved old-fashioned country music, watching the birds and wildlife from her porch, crocheting blankets and visiting with her beloved family.
She was preceded in death by her parents; siblings Ernest Herzog, Mildred Biddy, Herman Herzog, and Melvin Herzog; and granddaughter Sarah Lehmann Bohot.
She is survived by her brothers Franklin Herzog, John Herzog and Robert Herzog; sister-in-law Margot Herzog; children Richard Limmer and wife Katy, Patricia Limmer, Jimmy Limmer and wife Jessica, Annette Lehmann and husband Greg, J.J. and wife Melinda; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great-grandchildren; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Friday, March 12 at Pennington Funeral Home, 323 N. Comanche in San Marcos. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, March 13 at Kyle Cemetery.