Kimberly Jo Voigt was born March 18, 1960 and passed away June 30, 2020. Services are under the direction of Goetz Funeral Home
Seguin Magazine
Today's e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman stabbed multiple times, suspect arrested
- Officials reports 13 COVID-related deaths at Seguin hospital
- Guadalupe County reports second COVID-related death
- Guadalupe County reports third COVID-related death
- Woman’s creativity brings life to dead tree trunk
- Gov. Greg Abbott orders Texans in most counties to wear masks in public
- Registration closed for Friday's mobile testing site in Seguin
- More Guadalupe COVID-19 cases identified
- Stolen trailer launches manhunt for suspects
- Isabel Yolanda Arriaga