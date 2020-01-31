Concepcion R. Garza of San Antonio, Texas went to be with the Lord on January 30, 2020 at the age of 89. She was born on February 3, 1930 in Seguin, Texas to Jesus Ramos and Marcelina Leyva Ramos.
Concepcion was a loving Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Great- Grandmother, Sister, and Aunt. She enjoyed playing bingo and her spunky and funny personality will be greatly missed by all of those who knew and loved her.
She is preceded in death by both of her parents, Jesus and Marcelina; her husband, Gilberto D. Garza; 3 brothers and 2 sisters and two granddaughters, Christina Garcia and Virginia Garcia.
Left to cherish and honor her memory are loving children, Erma Garza, Mary Ann Garza, Aidee Alvarez and husband Marcos, Gilbert Garza and wife Rosa, Consuelo Garza and husband Mike Salazar and Jesus Garza; grandchildren, Crystal, Eric, Ramiro Jr., Monica, Jennifer, Laura, Anthony, Noel, Joel, Jonathan, Adrian, Bonifacio, Ayla and Melina as well as numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; her brother, Demetrio Ramos and sister, Marcelina Rodriguez. She is further survived by many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. with a Holy Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Palmer Mortuary. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in the Palmer Mortuary Chapel and interment will follow at Santo Tomas Cemetery.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430.
