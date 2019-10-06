Melinda Dawn Vollmar, my wonderful daughter, passed away on Sept. 7, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Melinda was born on July 7, 1979 in San Antonio, Texas.
She is survived by her loving husband of 9 years, Michael Vollmar, parents Maria and Patrick; sister: Melissa; son Dylan Vollmar (Brianna), numerous aunts and uncle; in-laws: Greg and Cathy Vollmar; brother-in-law: Donald (Cissy); sister-in-law: Jennifer Vollmar-Wellman; her best friend/Blockhead sister/cousin-in-law: Dawn Risinger; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and countless other loving family members and friends.
Melinda believed her most important role in life was as a devoted wife and mother figure. Her passion was her career as program coordinator at the Community Council of South Central Texas (CCSCT). At CCSCT, she touched hundreds of lives professionally and personally. She would lend a helping hand to anyone in need. She was a devout member of Cross Church in Seguin.
Melinda loved to spend time on her many hobbies which included going to the San Antonio Zoo, SeaWorld and Disney World. She enjoyed acting as a docent for The Magnolia Hotel, traveling, trying new foods and attending New Kids on the Block concerts with her best friend Dawn.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Cross Church, 814 N. Bauer, Seguin.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Melinda’s honor can be made at the service for one of many charities that she was fond of including the San Antonio Zoo, SeaWorld Rescue, GBS/CIDP Foundation International, The Lupus Foundation of America or the March of Dimes.