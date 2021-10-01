Jeffrey L. Kinser of Seguin, Texas passed away Wednesday, September 29, 2021, at the age of 49.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Darroll and Sandra Kinser; his sisters, Tammy and Andrea, and his daughter, Jennifer Kinser.
He is survived by his brother, Richard Kinser and wife Melissa and their two children. Jeff’s 3 daughters: Ashly Kinser and her son Eric, Madeline Kinser and her children, Jaxson, Jasmine and Isaac and, Alina Kinser.
Visitation will be held at Palmer Mortuary on Tuesday, October 5th, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. All services will conclude Tuesday afternoon and a private cremation will take place at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Palmer Mortuary and Cremations located at 1116 N. Austin Street, Seguin, Texas 78155; 830.379.9430.