LTC James V. Garcia, US Army, Ret., age 90 of Seguin, Texas, passed away on October 14, 2021. James was born on July 3, 1931 in Guadalupe County, Texas to Jesus and Malvenor (Clack) Garcia.
James attended Prairie View A&M College. He received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agriculture and also went through ROTC training.
James Garcia served 20 years in the Army. He received the Vietnam service medal with 4 Bronze service stars; Republic of Vietnam Campaign medal, National Defense Service Medal with 1 Oak Leaf cluster; Army Commendation medal; Air Force Commendation medal, Armed Forces Expeditionary medal (Korea); Joint Service Commendation medal with 1 Oak Leaf cluster; Bronze Star medal and Armed Forces Reserve medal with 10 Year Device.
He worked in the area of the transportation division. He continued to work for the Community Council for senior citizens as the director of transportation in Seguin, Texas until he retired from working there.
His passion was developing the Garcia’s River Camp in Belmont, Texas and also ranching. James Garcia loved talking to people, he was compassionate and empathetic.
James was married to Eddie Garcia whom preceded him in death as did his parents and his sister, Helen J. Hicks.
Survivors include daughters, Regina Garcia and Georgia Brinkley; son, Oscar Barnes (Helen); sisters, Verlene Garcia Moore; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at Tres Hewell Mortuary. Graveside services with Military Honors will be held Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio, Texas. Live streamed services will be available at vimeo.com/event/1414082.
Ecclesiastes 3: 1-8
To everything there is a season, and a time to every purpose under the heaven: A time to be born, and a time to die; A time to plant, and a time to pluck up that which is planted; A time to kill, and a time to heal; A time to break down, and a time build up; A time to weep, and a time to laugh; A time to mourn, and a time to dance; A time to cast away stones, and a time to gather stones together; A time to embrace, and a time to refrain from embracing; A time to get, and a time to lose; A time to keep, and a time to cast away; A time to rend, and a time to sew; A time to keep silence, and a time to speak; A time to love, and a time to hate; A time of war, and a time of peace.
Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155.