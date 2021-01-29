Major Terry Ralph Plowman of San Antonio, Texas, passed away on January 22, 2021, just three days short of his 77th birthday. A rousing party with country music and beer would have been the appropriate celebration, but COVID-19 has made almost any festivity unwise.
Terry was born in St. Joseph, Missouri, on January 25, 1944, to Ralph Marion and Temple Audine Plowman. This little Air Force family suffered a slow start as Terry required constant care until he was big enough for intestinal surgery. When Temple told the story, she would shake her head and say, “Nobody would have believed that little thing would grow to be a 6’2” strapping man.” He graduated from Rantoul, Illinois, High School and earned a degree in communication from the University of Illinois. Following graduation and ROTC Terry enlisted in the Air Force where he served as an intelligence officer. His assignments during his 29 years on active duty included Viet Nam, England, Italy, Egypt, Colorado, Virginia and Texas.
Terry’s wife, Corlea, stuck with him for 52 years. She says that they enjoyed collecting nearly everything except money: antiques (including cars, furniture, china and crystal), rifles, kitchenware, etc. Terry could do more than grill a “mean steak” or juicy barbecue, he also made crepes and soufflés. He was an excellent carpenter who built cabinets and furniture for their retirement home in Seguin, Texas. Their 100-year-old home was their pride and joy. Terry transformed the three-story residence into a bigger than life Gingerbread House each Christmas for 25 years with his “home-made” candy and gingerbread people.
His sense of humor, originality, and willingness to help made Terry a great addition to any gathering. Plus, he could build, fix or create almost anything. His favorite vacation was to Disney World with another couple. He restored furniture and antique cars, making his garage and driveway an interesting place to peruse. Lady B, his 1957 Bentley limousine, was nearest to his heart as he conducted her restoration and update. When Terry looked good, he looked very, very good with a three-piece suit, matching shoes and socks, pocket watch, cuff links and fob, etc.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents and his younger sister Judy Marshall.
He is survived by wife Corlea, brother-in-law Larry Marshall and nephews Garry and Barry Marshall with nine more nieces and nephews on Corlea’s side of the family. More than 25 children could call him great uncle.
A Celebration of Life will be held when COVID restrictions are lifted enough to hold a real party.
Donations in Terry’s honor may be made to Blue Skies of Texas-West: Blue Skies of Texas Charitable Fund, 5100 John D. Ryan Blvd, San Antonio, TX 78245 or The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International, 416 W. 12th Street, Austin, TX 78701.