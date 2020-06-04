James Louis Tuten, age 81 of Seguin, Texas, passed away on June 2, 2020. James was born on August 21, 1938 in San Antonio, Texas to Flora (Kinney) and John Thomas Tuten.
He was proud to serve in the United States Marine Corps. James was preceded in death by his infant son, his granddaughters, Nicole Runkle and Sarah Tuten, his parents, and sister Mary Grace Jackson.
Survivors include his loving wife of 60 years, Bettye Lou Tuten; sons, Jeffrey Thomas Tuten and wife Micky, and Jared Edward Tuten; grandchildren, Matthew Runkle and wife Raven, Dylan Tuten, and Brittany Tuten; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Caroline Runkle; other loving family members and friends.
Graveside services and interment will be held on Friday, June 5, 2020 at 10 a. m. at the Sutherland Springs Cemetery in Sutherland Springs, Texas with Clifford Johnson officiating. Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, P. O. Box 870, Seguin, Texas, 78156.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com. Arrangements are under the direction of Tres Hewell Mortuary, 165 Tor Dr., Seguin, Texas, 78155, 830-549-5912.