Gustavo “Gus” Vasquez Sanchez, of Seguin, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the age of 37.  Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Amazing Grace Baptist Church followed by funeral services at 2 p.m. with Rev. Gradon Schaub and Rev. Terry Davis officiating.  Interment will follow in the Dugger Cemetery.  Visit www.treshewell.com.

