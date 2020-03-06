Gustavo “Gus” Vasquez Sanchez, of Seguin, passed away on Thursday, March 5, 2020 at the age of 37. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Amazing Grace Baptist Church followed by funeral services at 2 p.m. with Rev. Gradon Schaub and Rev. Terry Davis officiating. Interment will follow in the Dugger Cemetery. Visit www.treshewell.com.
