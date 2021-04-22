Lucille Ewald Leissner, age 92 of Marion, passed away on April 20, 2021. Lucille was born on August 17, 1928 in Seguin, Texas to Alma (Kwast) and Walter Ewald.
Lucille is preceded in death by her loving husband of 63 years, Olen Ray Leissner, her parents and her siblings, Edna Scheffel, Evelyn Schievelbein, Ruby Haese, Edwin Ewald, Elton Ewald, Marvin Ewald and Melvin Ewald.
Survivors include her children, Shari Moore and husband Eddie, and Randy Leissner and wife Donna; grandchildren, Chris Collins and wife Karlie, Devin Leissner and wife Ruth, Alysse Leissner and partner Garth Holbrook, and Paul Tanner Leissner and fiancé Sasha Cucuz; great-grandchildren, C. J. Collins, Jeremiah Collins, Alannah Ruiz, Devyn Leissner and Blaine Collins; sister-in-law, Elaine Ewald; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and friends.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Tres Hewell Mortuary from 3 to 5 p.m. Graveside services and interment will be held on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the Redeemer United Church Cemetery in Zuehl with the Rev. Gerry Metzger officiating.
Serving as honorary pallbearers will be her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Face coverings are requested at all locations.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Redeemer United Church of Christ, 7415 Gin Rd., Marion, Texas, 78124.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Redeemer United Church of Christ, 7415 Gin Rd., Marion, Texas, 78124.