Nola Kleinschmidt loving mother, grandmother, sister, and aunt to numerous nieces and nephews died Sunday morning, October 27, 2019 in Guadalupe Valley Regional Medical Center in Seguin, Texas at the age of 95.
She was an active member of the Emanuel’s Lutheran Ladies Aid for many years. She enjoyed making coffee cakes and sharing them with family and friends. She loved working in her yard and riding her mower. Nola always enjoyed watching her grandchildren and great-grandchildren in the activities they participated in.
Nola is preceded in death by her husband, Ernest H. Kleinschmidt, grandson, Wes Ed Lange, sisters, Estella Illhardt, Lucille Krenz and brothers, Roland Herbold, Johnny Herbold (Ruth), Marvin Herbold (Helen), and brothers-in-law, Johnny Whitwell and Frank Schievelbein.
Nola is survived by her children, Gloria Lange (Jimmie), Joan Henze (Bobby) and David Kleinschmidt (Penny); grandchildren, Darren Kleinschmidt (Angie), Nanette Marbach (Charles), Misty Kleinschmidt, Jeff Henze, Stacy Schriewer (Kyle), Haley Martinez (Joseph); great-grandchildren, Chelsea Rose (Kelly), Kendall Brewster (fiancé, Hunter Cole), Chance Brewster, Dustin and Hunter Marbach, Chance and Connor Lange, Rylee Flippin and Riggs and Reagan Martinez; sisters, Hazel Kutac (Kenneth), Lydia Whitwell and Lorene Schievelbein; brother, Leroy Herbold (Goldie); sister-in-law, Bobbie Jean Herbold; brothers-in-law, Carl Illhardt and Calvin Krenz; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other loving family members and many friends.
Funeral service will be held on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Emanuel’s Lutheran Church with Rev. Kelsie Theiss officiating. Interment will follow at Guadalupe Valley Memorial Park.
The family would like to extend special thanks to her devoted caretakers, Faye Thompson, Sheryl Brietzke, and to Seguin Assisted Living.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ladies Aid of Emanuel’s Lutheran Church, 206 N. Travis St., Seguin, Texas, 78155.
You are invited to sign the guest book at www.treshewell.com.